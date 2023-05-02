Home / World News / China tweaks its military rules; focus on veterans, intelligence warfare

The changes come amid rising geopolitical tensions, especially in the South China Sea with Taiwan

New Delhi
Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 10:20 AM IST
China on Monday, May 1, enacted revisions to its military service law allowing retired military personnel to be reenlisted in the army. The changes focus on recruiting engineering and science students to prepare for warfare in new domains like space and cyber, a report by Nikkei Asia said. This comes as the country is preparing for a possible all-out war in the Taiwan Strait.
Last month, China's State Council and the Central Military Commission (CMC) had released the changes to the country's military recruitment rules. It gave priority to veterans and optimised conscription procedures. Conscription is referred to as compulsory enlistment into state service, typically armed forces.

According to the South China Morning Post, the regulations said recruitment should "focus on preparing for war" and increase efficiency by calling up 'high calibre' recruits. For the first time, a separate chapter on wartime recruitment was included in the regulations, which state that ex-servicemen would be prioritised and expected to join their original units or similar positions.
The Nikkei Asia report added that another provision makes it easier for the military to draft people in the case of an "emergency". The Chinese government can adjust conditions and methods of conscription, based on the need, and enable the transportation corps to give priority to military transport.

The new rules have also given the universities to draft students. Moreover, the Chinese military will also focus on research into 'intelligence warfare' using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other technologies.
In 2021, the military service law was revised to raise the age limit of new recruits from 22 to 24 for college and 26 for postgraduates.

The changes come amid rising geopolitical tensions, especially in the South China Sea. China sees Taiwan as a breakaway province and it has not ruled out the use of force to reunify the island with the mainland.
Last month, it undertook military exercises where it maintained a considerable presence in the Taiwan Strait.  

Chinese President Xi Jinping also paid a visit to the PLA's Southern Theatre Command in April and stressed the importance of accelerating the transformation into a modern fighting force through "real combat-oriented exercises" and innovative warfare concepts.
He asked the military to resolutely defend China's sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, and strive to maintain the overall stability of the "neighbouring regions".

First Published: May 02 2023 | 10:26 AM IST

