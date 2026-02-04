Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / World News / China's Xi and Russia's Putin hold video talks on bilateral ties

China's Xi and Russia's Putin hold video talks on bilateral ties

The virtual meeting came in the middle of a series of meetings between Xi and Western leaders who have sought to boost ties with China despite differences over Russia's war in Ukraine

Russia-China, Russia China
Representative image from file.
AP Beijing
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 4:18 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks via video on Wednesday, Chinese state media said. There were no immediate details on their conversation.

The virtual meeting came in the middle of a series of meetings between Xi and Western leaders who have sought to boost ties with China despite differences over Russia's war in Ukraine.

The British and Canadian prime ministers visited Beijing last month and the German chancellor is expected to later this month.

The call with Putin may have been in part to reassure Russia that China's position on the war hasn't changed. European leaders have pressed China for years to end its support for Russia. China has continued to trade with Russia, providing some relief from Western economic sanctions.

Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu traveled to Beijing last weekend and met China's top foreign policy official, Wang Yi. The two officials agreed their countries should maintain close ties in a turbulent world, state media reports said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

'Political attack': Musk hits back after France raids X's office in Paris

Trump pushes efforts to secure critical minerals supply beyond China

UNSC condemns latest militant attacks in Pakistan that killed dozens

Trump pushes plan for arch near Lincoln Memorial, citing disputed history

Seif al-Islam, son of late Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi, shot dead

Topics :Vladimir PutinChinaRussiaVideo CallingXi Jinping

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 4:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story