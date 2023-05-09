Home / World News / Chip-maker Intel confirms to cut further workforce to reduce costs

Chip-maker Intel confirms to cut further workforce to reduce costs

Intel said that it is working to accelerate its strategy while navigating a challenging macro-economic environment

IANS San Francisco
Chip-maker Intel confirms to cut further workforce to reduce costs

2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 10:35 AM IST
Follow Us

Chip manufacturer Intel has confirmed that it plans to further cut its workforce to reduce costs while navigating a challenging macro-economic environment, as tech layoffs continue unabated.

The company, however, did not reveal how many employees will be impacted in the upcoming layoffs.

In a statement to USA Today, Intel said that it is working to accelerate its strategy while navigating a challenging macro-economic environment.

"We are focused on identifying cost reductions and efficiency gains through multiple initiatives, including some business and function-specific workforce reductions in areas across the company," an Intel spokesperson was quoted as saying.

According to reports, the semiconductor major may lay off up to 20 per cent of the employees at its client computing and data centre divisions.

"Very unfortunate news, but massive layoffs at Intel coming! Intel's Data Centre and Client computing groups are receiving 10 per cent budget cuts, It's up to divisions to figure out how to cut, given fixed costs, means as much as 20 per cent layoffs in groups," tweeted Dylan Patel, chief analyst at market research firm SemiAnalysis.

Last October, Intel announced plans to cut its expenses by $3 billion this year.

Intel laid off more than 500 employees in California in job cuts announced last fall, according to filings with state workforce agencies.

"These are difficult decisions, and we are committed to treating impacted employees with dignity and respect," the company had said in a statement.

Intel employs more than 22,000 at its Washington County campuses, according to Oregon Live.

Reports surfaced in January that Intel was making deeper job cuts that will hit at least hundreds of employees in the Bay Area and nearby places in the US.

--IANS

na/khz/

Also Read

Dell launches Inspiron 14 series laptops with latest Intel, AMD processors

Intel launches sixteen new locked 13th Gen Core desktop processors

Online petition launched to extend H-1B visa holders' grace period

Intel unveils 4th Gen Xeon Scalable processors with better performance

Intel launches 13th Gen desktop processor with 6GHz clock speeds at $699

UBS to take in Credit Suisse CEO as banks' merger closes within 2 weeks

Process underway to bring mortal remains of Indian engineer killed in US

India and Israel to 're-accelerate' work to strengthen strategic relations

China exports up 8.5% in Apr in unexpected climb despite weakening demand

Goldman Sachs agrees to pay $215 mn to end case on underpaying women

Topics :Inteljob cutlayoff

First Published: May 09 2023 | 12:29 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story