Cities growing upward than outward, says study on modern urban evolution

The study has unveiled a significant shift in urban development trends, revealing that cities are now reaching for the skies at an unprecedented rate. This pivotal change in growth dynamics is set to reshape how we utilise resources and interact with our environment, offering both opportunities and challenges for future urban living. Recently, however, taller structures have become characteristic of modern urban landscapes.

What did the study find?

The study indicates that urban areas are increasingly expanding vertically rather than horizontally, with Asian cities being the most prominent examples. In the past, cities grew by extending their territories.

The study, which appeared in the journal Nature Cities, was conducted by a group of Earth scientists, environmental engineers, and geomaticists. They analysed satellite data to measure the footprint and height of buildings in over 1,500 cities worldwide from the 1990s to the 2010s.

One type of data displayed a city's footprint, allowing researchers to calculate its size in two dimensions. The other type, which utilised microwaves, enabled the estimation of city expansion in three dimensions, considering skyscraper construction for upward growth.

The research highlighted that cities with populations exceeding 10 million are leading the shift towards vertical development.

China’s urban growth

China's urban growth has undergone significant changes in recent decades. Initially marked by extensive outward expansion, the trend has shifted towards taller buildings, replacing shorter structures. In contrast, Europe's urban growth patterns have remained relatively unchanged, with outward expansion still dominating and vertical development progressing slowly.

While rapid upward growth was uncommon in the 1990s, it became more prevalent by the 2010s. Conversely, rapid outward development decreased during this period.

Experts noted that the shift from horizontal to vertical urban growth has both advantages and disadvantages.

According to a report by Newsweek, the trend is beneficial for sustainability and resource management as fewer blocks, neighbourhoods, and communities will require government intervention and the allocation of scarce resources for policing, fire protection, and housing services.

However, the report also pointed out the negative implications for urban equity. With the dramatic rise in vertical development, particularly in mega-cities, it often signals accelerated gentrification in downtown areas, a notorious process that displaces and further marginalises the poor and stigmatised populations, the report cited experts as saying.