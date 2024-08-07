Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Honda posts 23% Q1 profit jump, aided by sales of hybrid vehicle

The company maintained its full-year operating profit forecast of 1.42 trillion yen, while slashing its sales outlook for China by 220,000 vehicles for that period

Honda Motor
Honda said last week its global vehicle sales grew 2% to 1.9 million over the first six months of the year, largely due to a 9% rise in sales in top market, the US
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 1:17 PM IST
Japan's Honda Motor reported a 23% increase in first-quarter profit on Wednesday as the automaker benefited from a weaker yen, higher pricing and growing hybrid vehicle sales in the US and its home market.
 
Japan's second-biggest carmaker said quarterly operating profit totalled 484.7 billion yen ($3.3 billion) in the April-June period, compared with an average estimate of 472.4 billion yen in a poll of seven analysts by LSEG.
 

The company maintained its full-year operating profit forecast of 1.42 trillion yen, while slashing its sales outlook for China by 220,000 vehicles for that period.
 
Honda said last week its global vehicle sales grew 2% to 1.9 million over the first six months of the year, largely due to a 9% rise in sales in top market, the US
 
In contrast, it faced heavy headwinds in China where it saw sales slump 23% to 416,000 vehicles.
 
Honda said earlier in July that it will close a factory in China and halt vehicle production at another plant amid intense competition from newer Chinese auto brands.
 

Honda is seeking to catch up with faster-moving global rivals in the shift to battery-powered electric vehicles, for which it is looking to profit from cooperation with rival Japanese automaker Nissan Motor.
 
The companies said on Thursday they had agreed to research technologies for a next-generation software platform together and sought to cooperate in areas such as batteries, e-axles and vehicle complementation.

Topics :JapanYenAutomakers

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 1:17 PM IST

