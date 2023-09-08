Civil nuclear technology on agenda as PM Modi holds bilateral with Biden

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden on Thursday sat down for a bilateral meeting in the national capital, ahead of the G20 Summit starting Friday.

The ongoing talks being held at Prime Minister Modi's official residence - 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi - will cover wide-ranging issues and will be focused on deepening bilateral ties.

"Prime Minister @narendramodi and @POTUS @JoeBiden are holding talks at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi. Their discussions include a wide range of issues and will further deepen the bond between India and USA," read a post by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on X.

The bilateral meeting between the two leaders will be an opportunity for both leaders to pick up from where they left off during PM Modi's maiden State visit to the US in June.

The bilateral meeting is expected to see meaningful advancements on the GE jet engine deal and civil nuclear technology, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan was quoted as saying in a Reuters report.

President Biden arrived in New Delhi earlier on Friday for the G20 Summit. This is his first visit to India as President.

He was received at the airport by Union Minister of State, Gen (retd.) VK Singh.

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti was also present at the airport with his daughter to receive President Biden.

The US President interacted with Garcetti's daughter while also having a brief chat with the Union minister. He also cheered the group of dancers who performed a folk dance to welcome him.

The 18th G20 Summit is being hosted at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre in New Delhi on September 9 and 10.

A Leaders Declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the New Delhi summit.