Congressional Budget Office predicts slower economic, job growth into 2024

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2023 | 6:44 AM IST
The Congressional Budget Office reported Wednesday that economic and job growth so far this year has been stronger than forecast in February, but an updated outlook sees parts of the economy as weakening through 2024.

The latest 10-year budget and economic outlook from the nonpartisan office shows how difficult it is to figure out where the United States is going in the wake of the pandemic.

Many economists and investors were caught off guard as Federal Reserve interest rate increases, intended to combat high inflation, have not led to mass layoffs and a recession. Rather, growth and hiring have stayed relatively solid.

The CBO said it expects rates to continue to rise, as well as slower growth in the gross domestic product for the rest of this year and unemployment reaching 4.7 per cent by the end of 2024.

In February, the agency projected that the unemployment rate would jump to 5.1 per cent. It currently stands at 3.6 per cent. The CBO now estimates that rate will end the year at roughly 4.1 per cent.

Consumer spending is expected to flag later this year and labour force participation to decline as employers need fewer workers.

In a bright spot, inflation is expected to decline due to actions by the Fed to tame price increases, which rose at the highest annual pace in four decades in June of last year. The central bank has tried to reduce inflation by raising its benchmark interest rates. The Fed was expected to lift a key interest rate by one-quarter of a percentage point Wednesday.

The CBO issues projections that are generally more pessimistic than those of other forecasters such as the Fed. The latest report acknowledges that uncertainty, saying projections are highly uncertain, and many factors could lead to different outcomes.

Topics :United StatesUS economic growthUS jobsunemployment

First Published: Jul 27 2023 | 6:44 AM IST

