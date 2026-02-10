Consumerism outweighs nationalism in China despite tensions with US, Japan

In China, consumerism appears to outweigh nationalism regardless of how testy relations have become in recent diplomatic spats with countries like Japan and the United States.

It has been common practice for the ruling Communist Party to whip up nationalist sentiment and deploy propaganda condemning countries deemed to be violating China's stance on territorial issues as Taiwan and Tibet. At times, Beijing targets companies that make ideological missteps in their maps or advertising.

In the past, friction with Japan and the United States has led to calls for mass boycotts, protests in the streets or even vandalism on embassies or restaurants. These days, pure nationalism appears not to resonate so much with Chinese consumers accustomed to making their own personal consumption choices.

"Chinese consumers, especially urban middle-class and younger demographics, are not making everyday purchasing decisions based on nationalism," said Jacob Cooke, CEO of Beijing-based consultancy WPIC Marketing + Technologies. Japan still sells despite tensions Beijing reacted with outrage to Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's comment, not long after she took office in October, that an attack on Taiwan, the self-ruled island China claims as its territory, might require a military intervention by Tokyo. Chinese officials have condemned the remark and moved to restrict some trade with Japan. Warnings to Chinese travelers not to visit Japan, an ultra-popular destination, have had a notable impact on its tourism industry.

Be that as it may, huge crowds turned up to the opening of an outlet of Sushiro at a Shanghai mall in December. The Japan-based conveyor-belt sushi chain has become a smash success since it opened its first branch in mainland China in 2021. "It tastes good," said Edith Xiao, a 23-year-old university student who lined up outside a Sushiro restaurant in a Beijing mall for more than half an hour to get in. "The quality of the ingredients is guaranteed." Xiao is also a fan of the Japanese manga and anime series Chiikawa, whose cherubic, hamster-like cartoon character is popular among Chinese.

The broader state of China-Japan relations has had little impact on her own consumption of Japanese culture or restaurants, she said. "It's just statements made by leaders. It doesn't represent a change in the attitude of people of the country," she explained. American culture appeals to Cinese consumers Tensions between the Chinese and US. governments over tariffs, Taiwan and other issues also don't appear to be causing Chinese to punish American brands. Disney's Zootopia 2 is a huge hit in China, where its fans, many in cosplay of its characters, helped make it one of the biggest global cinematic hits of 2025.

It became the highest grossing Hollywood film in China on record with more than 4.4 billion yuan ($634 million) in revenue, according to Chinese entertainment data provider Beacon Pro. Despite a government push to promote and subsidize homegrown movies to make China a "strong film power" by 2035, Chinese film-goers say they welcome an escape into foreign cinematics. Zootopia 2 was a light-hearted option, said Ruan Wenlin, who watched the movie in Beijing. "It was so hilarious," she said. Many Chinese consumers are "tired, exhausted and anxious from COVID and from the weak economy," said Shaun Rein, managing director at China Market Research Group. "People are watching Hollywood movies, especially cartoons like Zootopia, because they're stressed out and just want something to relax themselves," he said.

Ralph Lauren, the New York-based fashion brand, meanwhile has been building on its "old money" and quiet luxury aesthetic to win favor with urban middle-class Chinese who are prioritizing quality and value over nationalism, analysts say. American fashions appeal to many, despite often fraught relations between Beijing and Washington. Ralph Lauren's sales have grown faster in China than in Europe or North America. "What attracts me most is its stable brand image and design," said Zhang Tianyu, who was shopping recently at a Ralph Lauren outlet in Beijing. American brands that are succeeding are doing so because they genuinely meet consumer needs or represent a lifestyle Chinese consumers want to associate with, not because of country-of-origin alone, said Cooke from WPIC Marketing + Technologies.

Evolving patterns as patriotic buying' trend shifts As a wave of patriotic buying of Chinese brands - dubbed "guochao," or national tide in Chinese - has evolved and matured, many consumers have grown comfortable with both foreign and domestic brands. "Chinese (people) have stopped buying just for the sake of buying Chinese brands," said Rein from China Market Research Group. Consumers are "scared about the economy, they're anxious about their job prospects. So they'll just buy whatever brand, domestic, Chinese or foreign, fits their definition of value and lifestyle," he said. Compared with a decade ago, nationalist sentiment has less influence on consumer behavior, analysts said.