Home / World News / Crimea shipyard burning after Ukrainian attack and 24 injured: Official

Crimea shipyard burning after Ukrainian attack and 24 injured: Official

The official posted a photo of the fire with smoke billowing over it. The Sevastopol Shipyard is of strategic importance to Russia as vessels in its Black Sea fleet are being repaired there

AP Moscow
Mikhail Razvozhayev, Moscow-appointed governor of the port city of Sevastopol on the Crimean peninsula, said on Telegram on Wednesday that the fire was sparked by a missile attack | Representative image

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2023 | 10:23 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Sevastopol Shipyard in Russian-annexed Crimea was on fire Wednesday after a Ukrainian attack, and 24 people were injured, local Russian-installed official reported.

Mikhail Razvozhayev, Moscow-appointed governor of the port city of Sevastopol on the Crimean peninsula, said on Telegram on Wednesday that the fire was sparked by a missile attack.

The official posted a photo of the fire with smoke billowing over it. The Sevastopol Shipyard is of strategic importance to Russia as vessels in its Black Sea fleet are being repaired there.

Also Read

Ukrainian drones hit Russian tanker transporting fuel near Crimea

Fire erupts at Crimea oil depot as hit by Ukraine's drone: Russian official

Ukrainian Military hints hitting Russian cruise missiles in occupied Crimea

Russia blows up Ukraine dam: What's happening and what's at stake

Thwarted attacks on Crimea bridge, which was briefly closed: Russia

North Korea fired two missile into the sea, says South Korea military

Australia's highest court finds Qantas illegally fired 1,700 ground staff

Country Garden wins creditors' support to extend repayment of 7 yuan bonds

NYC pension funds, state of Oregon sue Fox over 2020 election coverage

Georgia election case prosecutors cite fairness in urging 1 trial for Trump

Topics :CrimeaRussia Ukraine ConflictRussia

First Published: Sep 13 2023 | 10:23 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Tata Group needs to find substantial growth, ward off Ambani's Reliance

Apple to sell Made-in-India iPhones on launch day for the first time

Election News

ECI team visits West Bengal, reviews preparedness for Lok Sabha polls

Chhattisgarh polls: Mallikarjun Kharge approves constitution of committees

India News

Rajnath to inaugurate 90 infra projects, attend symposium in Jammu today

LIVE: AP CID seeks custody of ex-CM Naidu for probe, court order likely

Economy News

IT hardware companies may be asked to register for imports in FY24: Report

Govt mulls additional 10% tax on diesel engine vehicles to reduce pollution

Next Story