Days after Donald Trump won the presidential election in the United States (US), Villa Vie Residences has introduced a "skip forward" programme that offers Americans the chance to embark on a four-year global voyage on its cruise ship. The next presidential election will be held in 2026.

For an annual fee of around $40,000, cruise customers can leave the US behind and explore international destinations at sea.

According to Fox Business, the package is available for a one-time payment of $159,999 for double-occupancy rooms or $255,999 for single-occupancy cabins. It promises an easy, carefree experience for those looking to escape the current political landscape. Villa Vie’s description of the offer reads, “Pay once and never worry about it again. The moment you step on board, your journey begins. Leave behind the familiar and embrace the unknown as you navigate the world’s most iconic and inspiring locations.”

"Although the campaign was put together before the results of the election, we feel we have a perfect product for those who said they’d leave the country if XYZ wins the election,” Villa Vie chief executive Mikael Petterson was quoted as saying by Fox News,

“We may have differing political views, but our community comes together through our passion for exploring the world in a very real way that goes far beyond politics," Petterson said.

The "Skip Forward" package avoids direct mention of Trump’s presidency but is reminiscent of political offerings. Villa Vie has previously tailored its programmes to coincide with major political events, such as the "Mid-Term Selection", linked to the 2026 midterm elections.

Sales Director Anne Alms highlighted the appeal of Villa Vie’s unique experience, saying that Villa Vie offers a rare opportunity to see the world at a leisurely pace, allowing enough time to truly experience the cultural essence of every destination.

“Your villa is your bedroom, and the ship is your home, she'll take you across the globe to endless horizons," Alms said.

Villa Vie has also introduced an "Endless Horizons" package, targeting retirees or those concerned about running out of savings. Chief Operating Officer Kathy Villalba told Fox News that as people approach retirement, they often worry about ongoing living expenses and the risk of outliving their savings. “This programme removes those concerns while offering the ultimate dream: a chance to explore every corner of the world by sea, Villalba said.