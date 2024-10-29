Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Cybersecurity firm Rapid7 attracts acquisition interest from buyout firms

Cybersecurity firm Rapid7 attracts acquisition interest from buyout firms

Rapid7 competes in the vulnerability management market against larger rivals such as Tenable, which has also been exploring a sale, and Qualys

cyber security, cyber attacks, cybersecurity, data, privacy, hackers, hacking
The discussions come at a time when Rapid7 faces pressure from activist investor Jana Partners, which has built a 5.8 per cent stake in the company and urged it to explore a sale.
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 10:09 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Rapid7, a cybersecurity firm with a market value of about $2.5 billion, is exploring options with its investment bankers after attracting acquisition interest from buyout firms, according to people familiar with the matter.
 
The Boston-based company, which is being advised by Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan, is in early-stage talks with private equity firms including Advent, Bain Capital and EQT, and is exploring a potential sale, the sources said, requesting anonymity as the discussions are confidential. 
The discussions may not lead to a deal and Rapid7 could opt to stay independent, the sources added.
Rapid7's shares jumped more than 9 per cent on Monday on the news, before paring some gains to close up over 4 per cent. 
This is not the first time Rapid7 has attracted acquisition interest. Last year, the company explored its options after fielding interest from potential suitors, Reuters reported, before the talks fizzled out. 
Rapid7, Advent, Bain, EQT and JPMorgan declined to comment. 

More From This Section

Russia bomb attack shatters historic building in Ukraine's Kharkiv

No cap on Ukraine's use of US arms if N Korea joins Russia's war: Pentagon

Sudan's forces escalating attacks, outsiders fuelling fire: UN chief

Asian shares mixed, dollar drifts before megacap earnings, jobs data

Democrats go after Jill Stein, Cornel West in ads aimed at young US voters

Goldman Sachs did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. 
The discussions come at a time when Rapid7 faces pressure from activist investor Jana Partners, which has built a 5.8 per cent stake in the company and urged it to explore a sale. 
Rapid7 specializes in so-called vulnerability management, providing software tools and services that help businesses assess and monitor security risks. It has been forced to compete harder for business as corporate clients have cut back on security spending due to broader macroeconomic uncertainty. 
The company's shares were down about 32 per cent this year before Friday's close, underperforming the S&P 500 systems software index, which has risen more than 17 per cent during the same period. 
Rapid7 competes in the vulnerability management market against larger rivals such as Tenable, which has also been exploring a sale, and Qualys. 
Private-equity firms have been prolific investors in the cybersecurity sector in recent years. In November 2021, an investor consortium led by Advent International acquired McAfee Corp for $14 billion. In 2022, Vista Equity took cybersecurity firm KnowBe4 private in a deal worth $4.6 billion.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

KPMG India ties up with Zscaler to help organisations deal with cyber risks

Significant percentage of Indian firms hit by ransomware in 2023: Report

Analysts offer mixed views on Sun Pharma's near term growth; revise target

Puri Jagannath temple to address untimely rath yatra issue with Iskcon

Nara Lokesh meets Microsoft CEO, seeks support for advancing IT in Andhra

Topics :Cyber spacecyber securitySoftware services

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 10:09 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story