Datanomics: Indian detentions in US surge, Phoenix accounts for half

Despite relatively smaller Indian populations in cities like Seattle and Buffalo, the proportion of Indian nationals detained in these locations remains disproportionately high

Illustration: Binay Sinha
Jayant Pankaj New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 11:40 PM IST
A video of an Indian student being handcuffed and pinned to the ground at Newark Airport in the United States has once again brought attention to the treatment of illegal Indian emigrants by US authorities. While the return of the Trump administration has led to the implementation of stricter immigration policies, official data indicates that the share of Indian nationals facing detention and deportation has already been rising since FY21. The share of Indians in the overall number of people detained, arrested, and deported in the US has steadily increased over this period. Interestingly, despite relatively smaller Indian populations in cities like Seattle and Buffalo, the proportion of Indian nationals detained in these locations remains disproportionately high.
 
Share of Indians deported in crackdowns surges
 
The share of Indian nationals in US detentions and deportations has increased significantly. Detentions rose from 0.8 per cent in FY21 to 4.2 per cent in FY25, while deportations increased from 0.5 per cent to 0.9 per cent in the same period.
  
Border agency handles most cases involving Indian nationals 
 
The US Customs and Border Protection is responsible for the vast majority of Indian migrant detentions and deportations.
  
Phoenix emerges as epicentre of detentions
 
 
Over the past five years, 13,219 Indian migrants have been detained in Phoenix, making it a focal point for Indian detentions in the US.

Topics :United StatesDeportationsUS immigration

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 11:36 PM IST

