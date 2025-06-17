VinFast partners with Global Assure to build EV service network in India

Vietnam's electric vehicle maker VinFast on Tuesday said it has partnered with Global Assure to strengthen its customer service network across India.

Under the partnership, Global Assure will oversee delivery of essential customer care services, including a dedicated 24x7 call centre, nationwide roadside assistance (RSA), mobile charging solutions, and on-demand mobile service operations, the company said in a statement.

"As VinFast is gearing up to launch its premium electric SUVs - the VF 7 and VF 6 in India market, this partnership underlines the brand's commitment to ensure prompt, dependable, and customer-focused support across the country," VinFast CEO Asia Pham Sanh Chau said.