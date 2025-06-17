Home / World News / VinFast partners with Global Assure to build EV service network in India

VinFast partners with Global Assure to build EV service network in India

The company is eyeing a launch in India with its VF7 and VF6 models before the festival season this year

VInfast
It aims to push up annual production in the country to 1.5 lakh EVs in the coming years to be able to export them to countries in the Middle East and Africa. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 6:10 PM IST
Vietnam's electric vehicle maker VinFast on Tuesday said it has partnered with Global Assure to strengthen its customer service network across India.

Under the partnership, Global Assure will oversee delivery of essential customer care services, including a dedicated 24x7 call centre, nationwide roadside assistance (RSA), mobile charging solutions, and on-demand mobile service operations, the company said in a statement.

"As VinFast is gearing up to launch its premium electric SUVs - the VF 7 and VF 6 in India market, this partnership underlines the brand's commitment to ensure prompt, dependable, and customer-focused support across the country," VinFast CEO Asia Pham Sanh Chau said.



"With Global Assure's extensive expertise in deep understanding of Indian customer needs and pan-India presence, VinFast customers can expect efficient response times and high-quality service...," Global Assure Co-founder & CEO Manish Vijay said.

VinFast is investing USD 500 million to set up its manufacturing plant at Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu, which is expected to be completed by the beginning of the second half of 2025.

It aims to push up annual production in the country to 1.5 lakh EVs in the coming years to be able to export them to countries in the Middle East and Africa.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Electronic vehiclesIndiaVietnam

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 6:10 PM IST

