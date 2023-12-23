Home / World News / Death toll in northwest China's 6.2 magnitude earthquake rises to 148

Death toll in northwest China's 6.2 magnitude earthquake rises to 148

A total of 311 temporary relocation sites have been set up for the affected residents in Gansu, and 112,346 people relocated so far

Photo: Bloomberg | Representative image
Press Trust of India Beijing

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2023 | 6:05 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The death toll from the 6.2-magnitude earthquake that jolted northwest China earlier this week has risen to 148, with as many as 117 persons dead in the worst-hit Gansu province, authorities said.

The quake, the worst in nine years in the region, struck midnight on December 18 at a depth of 10 kilometres.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In Qinghai province, which borders Gansu, 31 people were killed in the earthquake.

As of Friday, the earthquake had injured 781 people in Gansu, according to the provincial earthquake relief headquarters, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday.

A total of 311 temporary relocation sites have been set up for the affected residents in Gansu, and 112,346 people relocated so far.

As of now, 499 individuals have been discharged from hospital after receiving treatment, while 282 people remain hospitalised.

Among them, 17 are in critical condition and 69 are severely injured.

Monday night's quake was China's deadliest since an earthquake killed 617 people in Yunnan province in 2014.

Also Read

China earthquake: Xi Jinping urges all-out rescue; What we know so far

Morocco quake kills over 2K; here are the deadliest earthquakes in history

Death toll from strong earthquakes that shook Afghanistan rises to 2,000

Earthquake-struck Morocco to spend nearly $12 billion on recovery

Nepal earthquake: Death toll rises to 140; PM Dahal meets affected people

Czech holds national day of mourning for victims of its worst mass killing

China shuts down 34,000 online accounts to stem rumours, ensure stability

UNSC adopts UAE's resolution on scaling up, monitoring aid to Gaza

136 of our colleagues in Gaza killed in 75 days, says UN Chief Guterres

India gets consular access after flight carrying Indians detained in France

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :EarthquakeChinaearthquakesEarthquake WarningDeath toll

First Published: Dec 23 2023 | 6:05 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story