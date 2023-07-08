Home / World News / Deep sleep improves body's response to insulin, key to regulate blood sugar

Deep sleep improves body's response to insulin, key to regulate blood sugar

An increased responsiveness of the human body to insulin during deep sleep, in turn, improving blood sugar control the next day, ma why lack of quality sleep is considered to increase risk of diabetes

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Stock image

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2023 | 9:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

An increased responsiveness of the human body to insulin during deep sleep, in turn, improving blood sugar control the next day, may be why lack of quality sleep is considered to increase risk of diabetes, researchers say.

A stronger and a more frequent linking of the deep sleep brain waves, particularly the sleep spindles and the slow waves, triggered the body's parasympathetic nervous system into action, the researchers from the University of California (UC) Berkeley, US, found after examining sleep data of 600 individuals.

The parasympathetic branch of the nervous system is associated with soothing and calming the body by producing physiological effects such as slowing down the heart and dilating blood vessels.

The researchers detected this shift in the participants by measuring changes in their heart rate.

Further, they found that switching to this tranquil and calm mode enhanced the body's responsiveness to insulin, the blood sugar-regulating hormone, which instructs cells to absorb glucose from the bloodstream and thus, preventing a deleterious blood sugar spike.

Their findings are published in the journal Cell Reports Medicine.

"These synchronized brain waves act like a finger that flicks the first domino to start an associated chain reaction from the brain, down to the heart, and then out to alter the body's regulation of blood sugar," said Matthew Walker, professor of neuroscience and psychology, UC Berkeley, and senior author of the study.

The coupling of sleep spindles and slow waves of deep sleep have been known to enhance learning and memory.

However, this study in humans, building on a 2021 rodent study, revealed a novel and previously unrecognized function of these waves with regards to the critical bodily function of managing blood sugar.

"This particular coupling of deep-sleep brain waves was more predictive of glucose than an individual's sleep duration or sleep efficiency," said Raphael Vallat, a UC Berkeley postdoctoral fellow and co-author of the study.

"That indicates there is something uniquely special about the electrophysiological quality and coordinated ballet of these brain oscillations during deep sleep," said Vallat.

The researchers subsequently replicated the same effects by examining a separate group of 1,900 participants.

They said that being a modifiable lifestyle factor, sleep could be used in high blood sugar and Type 2 diabetes treatment.

Further, their study uncovers the prospect of new technologies capable of safely altering deep sleep brain waves to help people better manage their blood sugar, they said.

Also Read

Obesity in children is rising, it comes with major health consequences

Race to develop weight-loss pills has some drugmakers falling behind

World Sleep Day 2023: 70% Indians are bothered by their partner's snoring

World Sleep Day 2023: History, importance, everything else you need to know

Over 1.3 billion people globally to have diabetes by 2050, finds study

Russian fighter jets harass American drones over Syria: US military

7 people including 2 children killed by gas explosion in van in Pakistan

Cash-strapped Pakistan assures IMF of $8 bn external payments: Report

China want to contact me: Dalai Lama open to talks over Tibet problem

Pakistan PM forms high-level committee to decide on participation in ODI WC

Topics :DiabetesSugar healthcare

First Published: Jul 08 2023 | 9:06 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story