Home / World News / Pummelled by hailstorm, New York-bound Delta flight makes emergency landing

Pummelled by hailstorm, New York-bound Delta flight makes emergency landing

A Delta flight heading to New York from Milan made an emergency landing soon after takeoff. There were 215 passengers onboard the plane with eight flight attendants and three pilots

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
A Delta flight plane was pummeled by hails during

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2023 | 12:28 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

A Delta flight travelling from Milan to New York was forced to make an emergency landing soon after takeoff. The plane was pummeled by hail during "severe turbulence," the New York Post reported.

According to the Italian news media, the plane suffered several damage to its nose and fuselage near the wings, forcing the passenger jet to divert towards Rome.

The aircraft landed 65 minutes after its departure without suffering any further incidents, and no injuries were reported.

There were 215 passengers onboard the plane with eight flight attendants and three pilots.

A traveller from the Delta flight told ABC News that it felt like a roller coaster ride as the plane hit turbulence just 15 minutes after takeoff.

“We take off, it’s a normal takeoff, we get into the air a few minutes later, we encounter severe turbulence and we all hear noise we’ve never heard before,” Steven Coury said. “And that was hail pounding on the roof of the plane,” one traveller, Steven Coury, told the New York Post. 

“And that was hail pounding on the roof of the plane.”

The intense storm made the passengers worry about their safety, Steven added.

A Delta spokesperson told The Post, “Delta flight 185 from Milan to New York-JFK diverted to Rome after experiencing an apparent weather-related maintenance issue shortly after departure.”

“The flight landed safely in Rome where passengers deplaned normally.”

The plane had severe gouges as its nose was left with a gaping hole after the hailstorm and the fuselage near the wings was also damaged.

Also Read

Fine or imprisonment: What happens if you open emergency door of a flight?

Lucknow-bound flight makes emergency landing after takeoff from Bengaluru

SpiceJet plane makes emergency landing in Kolkata, pilot spots broken blade

Trainer aircraft makes emergency landing in K'taka, no casualties reported

IMD predicts heavy rain in Maharashtra till July 25, schools remain shut

Cost of expat pay packages jumps in Singapore, drops in Hong Kong

Nissan to invest up to 600 mn euro in Renault EV unit as part of new pact

'Shocked and horrified' by video of extreme attack on women in Manipur: US

Hunter Biden's guilty plea is on the horizon, so are fresh challenges

US to send $400 million in additional military aid, munitions to Ukraine

Topics :Delta flightAirplanesemergency landingNew YorkTop 10 headlines

First Published: Jul 26 2023 | 12:28 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story