Home / Companies / News / Nissan to invest up to 600 mn euro in Renault EV unit as part of new pact

Nissan to invest up to 600 mn euro in Renault EV unit as part of new pact

The investment in Ampere is consistent with Nissan being a strategic investor and securing a board seat on the new company, Nissan said

Reuters

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2023 | 11:30 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Nissan and Renault on Wednesday finalised the terms of their revamped alliance, with the Japanese automaker committing to invest up to 600 million euros ($663 million) in its partner's electric vehicle unit Ampere.

The agreement to finalise the terms of their overhauled partnership will put the two automakers on more equal footing and caps months of sometimes tense negotiations over issues such as the sharing of future intellectual property.

The investment in Ampere is consistent with Nissan being a strategic investor and securing a board seat on the new company, Nissan said.

The companies said the overhaul was subject to regulatory approvals and completion was expected in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Also Read

Renault Nissan inks agreement with Kamarajar Port for car shipments

Renault Nissan Automotive progresses towards Carbon Neutrality vision

Renault India reaches 1 mn production milestone at Tamil Nadu plant

Renault India to re-enter mid-sized SUV segment, to launch 3 models by 2025

Nissan rolls out Magnite SUV, marks milestone of 100,000 units at TN plant

Qatar Investment Authority looking to buy 1% stake in Reliance Retail

Influencers are rising, but companies in a fix over their fake followers

Will 'significantly' mark down Byju's valuation: Peak XV Partners

Microsoft posts $20.1 bn quarterly profit as it promises to lead 'AI shift'

Apple hit with french watchdog complaint over use of advertising data

Topics :NissanRenaultElectric Vehicles

First Published: Jul 26 2023 | 11:30 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story