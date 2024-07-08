Detroit block party shooting leaves 2 dead, over dozen injured: Police

A shooting early on Sunday at a Detroit block party left two people dead and 19 injured, according to authorities.

Michigan State Police said no one was in custody and they were assisting Detroit police with the investigation, according to a post on the social media platform X. The agency said their preliminary information showed two people died and 19 others had "various injuries".



Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Detroit police released few details, confirming that the shooting on a residential block on Detroit's east side left two people dead. But a police statement on Sunday afternoon did not specify the number of people injured or the circumstances of the shooting.

"At this time, investigators and forensic personnel are analysing all available evidence and will be continuing their work through the weekend," police said in a Sunday statement.

Police said a Monday news conference with Police Chief James White and Mayor Mike Duggan would detail a "comprehensive new strategy regarding block parties".

Detroit Police Cpl. Dan Donakowski, a department spokesman, declined further comment. Duggan's spokesman John Roach said the mayor would be at Monday's news conference about "block club party safety strategy" but declined to comment on the shooting.

The shooting comes amid a violent holiday weekend nationwide. Violence and mass shootings often surge in the summer months, especially around the Fourth of July. Researchers say the reason is a combination of factors, including more social events and more alcohol consumption.

State Rep. Mai Xiong, who represents the district where the shooting took place, said she was "heartbroken".

"During what should have been a joyous celebration during Independence Day weekend, we are instead faced with a devastating reminder that gun violence is hitting too close to home, right in our own backyards," she said in a statement.