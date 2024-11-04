Did suicide pod malfunction? Strangulation marks raise alarms in Swiss case

The first recorded case of a woman using the controversial Sarco “suicide pod” in Switzerland has ignited intense scrutiny and speculation following unexpected findings. An autopsy report uncovered strangulation marks on the 64-year-old American woman’s neck, raising disturbing questions about her cause of death and prompting Swiss authorities to explore the possibility of “intentional homicide,” according to Dutch newspaper de Volkskrant.

The woman, whose identity remains undisclosed, passed away on September 23 in a remote forest near Merishausen, a secluded village close to the German border. Designed by Dr Philip Nitschke, founder of Exit International, the Sarco pod was intended to allow a peaceful and controlled end-of-life experience for terminally ill patients. Users activate the pod by pressing an internal button, releasing nitrogen gas, which reportedly induces a calm, pain-free death within minutes.

However, what should have been a serene process has turned into a mystery as Swiss authorities investigate. Dr Florian Willet, president of the Swiss assisted-dying organisation The Last Resort, was reportedly the only person present at the time and remains in custody as officials probe the circumstances surrounding her death. Swiss Chief Prosecutor Peter Sticher, leading the investigation, has indicated that the incident may not have been as straightforward as intended, hinting at a potential malfunction or interference.

Forensic report shows neck injuries

Adding to the intrigue, forensic reports revealed significant neck injuries, inconsistent with the expected outcome of using the Sarco pod. This revelation has raised questions about possible foul play or a tragic malfunction. Further investigations disclosed that the pod had been opened and closed multiple times prior to initiating the process, potentially to check its seal.

In a court hearing, a forensic expert testified that the woman's neck injuries were “severe”, fueling further doubts about the events leading up to her death. Surveillance footage captured by two cameras – one inside the pod, trained on the control button, and another positioned on a nearby tree – revealed unusual activity. De Volkskrant, which reviewed the footage, noted that the internal camera was triggered twice in quick succession shortly after the woman pressed the button. However, due to the angle, the recording does not clearly show what happened during those crucial moments.

'She really looks dead'

During police questioning, Dr Willet reportedly stated that two and a half minutes after the procedure began, the woman appeared to experience severe muscle cramping – a reaction he described as common in nitrogen-induced deaths. A loud alarm, activated by the pod’s iPad six and a half minutes into the procedure, led Dr Willet to exclaim, “She’s still alive, Philip,” during a call with Dr Nitschke. Thirty minutes later, Dr Willet reportedly confirmed, “She really looks dead.”

Despite the details emerging through media reports, Swiss authorities have refrained from issuing any public confirmation, and the prosecutor’s office has remained tight-lipped about the ongoing investigation.