US Election Date, Time: The United States is set to hold its presidential election on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, in what promises to be a high-stakes contest between Vice-President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. This election has already captured global attention, with the campaigns from both sides intensifying, particularly in crucial battleground states. As polling in the US draws near, this election is set to mark another turning point for politics in the US.

US elections always held on first Tuesday of Nov

The tradition of holding federal elections on the first Tuesday in November dates back to 1845. The decision was made by Congress when the US was primarily an agrarian society. By scheduling elections after the autumn harvest, farmers could conveniently travel to polling stations, which were often situated far from their homes. The timing and tradition has remained intact since then.

In Trump Vs Harris fight, Indian-American leaders weigh their options This tradition has been criticised in recent years as election day does not constitute a federal holiday in the US. However, several states have enacted laws requiring that employees be given a few hours off to vote.

Kamala Harris looks to make history

The 2020 election saw then-Senator Kamala Harris join Joe Biden’s campaign as the first Black and South Asian woman to be nominated for vice-president by a major national party. Her eventual victory was a landmark achievement, marking the first time a woman of colour held the vice presidential office. Now, as the Democratic nominee for the top position, she may make history once more by potentially becoming US' first female president and the first woman of colour to hold the office.

Harris selected Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate, who could strengthen Harris' campaign with voters in key Midwestern states.

Donald Trump's bid for a comeback

Former President Donald Trump is attempting a rare return to the White House, aiming to reclaim the presidency he lost to Joe Biden in 2020. However, Trump’s path is fraught with unprecedented legal and political obstacles, as he bears the distinction of being the first US president, former or current, to face criminal charges. Despite these controversies, Trump remains a dominant figure within the Republican Party, promising to "Make America Great Again".

US election showdown: Latest polls show Harris v Trump is too close to call Trump has chosen Ohio Senator JD Vance as his running mate. Vance is an outspoken conservative and author, who resonates with rural and working-class voters.

US Presidential Election 2024: Date and time in India

Polling stations across the US will open between 7:00 am and 9:00 am local time on Tuesday, translating to 4:30 pm to 9:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), accounting for the different time zones in the country.

Most stations will close between 6:00 pm and midnight eastern time, with results expected to start trickling in once polls begin to close around 6:00 pm Eastern Time (4:30 am Wednesday in India).

US Presidential Election 2024: Exit polls

Exit polls, which help gauge voter sentiment and trends, will be released at 5:00 pm EST (2:30 am IST on November 6).

US Presidential Election 2024: When will results be announced?

While the counting of votes should begin by 4:30 am IST Wednesday, it could take days for the final result to be announced, especially in the case of a tight race. Counting will also include in-mail ballot votes which are already in.

In 2020, the US Presidential elections took place on November 3, but Joe Biden was not declared winner till November 7.

US Presidential Election 2024: Where to watch

The US presidential elections will be covered by all major news networks across the world. Latest updates can also be found on Business Standard website and social media handles.

Harris vs Trump: Who is leading the US Presidential polls?

As of November 3, US national polls show Harris holds a narrow lead over Trump.

New York Times polls:

Harris: 57 per cent

Trump: 40 per cent

FiveThirtyEight:

Harris: 47.9 per cent

Trump: 47 per cent

This election could be decided by razor-thin margins in states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin. Polls indicate that these states remain highly competitive, with voters divided over key issues and each candidate’s vision for the future. For both Harris and Trump, securing these states is crucial to achieving the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency.