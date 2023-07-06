Home / World News / Disney star and pop singer Coco Lee dies at 48 after attempting suicide

Disney star and pop singer Coco Lee dies at 48 after attempting suicide

Chinese American pop singer Coco Lee dies at the age of 48 after attempting suicide on Sunday. She was the first Chinese American to sing at Oscars

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Coco Lee died on Wednesday at the age of 48

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2023 | 4:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Pop Singer Coco Lee died on Wednesday at the age of 48. She had been in a coma after trying to take her own life at the weekend.

Her sisters Carol and Nancy revealed that Lee was suffering from depression for a  few years and attempted suicide on Sunday. She was hospitalised and couldn't be brought out of the coma and, subsequently, died on Wednesday.

Lee was born in Hong Kong and moved to the US as a child. She released albums in Mandarin and English. Lee sang the theme song "Reflection" from the 1998 Disney movie Mulan in the Mandarin version.

She was also the first Chinese American to perform at the Oscars, singing the Best Original Song-nominated “A Love Before Time” from Ang Lee’s Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.

Lee sang the US national anthem at the National Basketball Association, where Chinese basketball superstar Yao Ming played his first match for Houston Rockets.

She was the first Chinese American to sing the US national anthem in any global sporting event.

Lee's sisters, Carol and Nancy wrote an Instagram or Facebook post, where they mentioned that Lee had countless acclaims in the last 29 years of her professional career and had done some phenomenal live performances.

Coco’s contribution to opening up the global stage for the Chinese singers is thought to be unparalleled, a goal towards which she worked tirelessly throughout her life, claimed the post.

The post also mentioned Lee's suicide, saying she was suffering from depression for a few years, but “her condition deteriorated drastically in the last few months.”

"Although Coco sought professional help and did her best to fight depression, sadly that demon inside of her took the better of her,” it added.


Also Read

Hong Kong registers air passenger traffic at 2.1 mn in Jan, up 28 times

CES 2023: Amazon, Disney partner to launch new voice assistant 'Hey Disney'

Disney poised to eliminate thousands of jobs next week to cut annual costs

Disney to give pink slip to 2,500 employees in third round of layoffs

Hong Kong population drops for third straight year under Covid shadow

Attack by Khalistanis on San Francisco consulate deeply regrettable: US

Sri Lanka's central bank reduces interest rates for second time in a month

China releases its first open-source computer operating system OpenKylin

Beijing orders outdoor work to be halted as scorching summer heat soars

Prachanda's remark on India stirs up storm in Nepal, Oppn demands resign

Topics :ChinaHong KongAmerica

First Published: Jul 06 2023 | 4:04 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story