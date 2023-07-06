Home / Technology / Tech News / China releases its first open-source computer operating system OpenKylin

China releases its first open-source computer operating system OpenKylin

Developing an operating system independent of U.S. technology has been an important goal for China's tech industry in recent years

Reuters
China's massive market for operating systems was worth 15.5 billion yuan ($2.1 billion) last year

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2023 | 2:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

China has released its first homegrown open-source desktop operating system, named OpenKylin, state media said, as the country steps up efforts to cut reliance on U.S. technology.

Released on Wednesday, and based on the existing open-source Linux operating system, China's version was built by a community of about 4,000 developers, and is used in its space programme and industries such as finance and energy, they added.
 
China's massive market for operating systems was worth 15.5 billion yuan ($2.1 billion) last year, state media said, citing an industry report.
 
Developing an operating system independent of U.S. technology has been an important goal for China's tech industry in recent years, with many companies and organisations having contributed to the development of the OpenKylin system.

It most notable backer is the China Industrial Control Systems Cyber Emergency Response Team under the purview of the industry and information technology ministry.
 
More than a dozen Chinese companies are trying to develop operating systems that could replace Microsoft's Windows and Apple's MacOS operating systems.
 
One such company, UnionTech Software Technology Co Ltd, has been developing what it calls the "Unity operating system".

Also Read

Elon Musk begins second day of China visit after emphasizing ties

Google to bring new features to old versions of Android operating system

Alibaba's founder Jack Ma seen in China after long absence: Report

China police arrests man for spreading fake news of crash using ChatGPT

Made-in-India iPhones surge as Apple moves production away from China

Threads: Meta's "Twitter killer" app puts Elon Musk under pressure

Tamil Nadu's Atsuya secures spot in Google's Startup Accelerator Program

India misses its 10-million target of public Wi-Fi coverage by end of 2022

Mark Zuckerberg posts first tweet in 11 years in Threads jibe at Musk

Galaxy Unpacked 2023 Seoul: Samsung to announce 2023 foldables on July 26

Topics :Operating SystemChinaTechnology

First Published: Jul 06 2023 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story