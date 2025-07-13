Home / World News / DOJ said to fire more prosecutors, staff involved in Trump prosecutions

DOJ said to fire more prosecutors, staff involved in Trump prosecutions

The firings are part of a broader wave of terminations that have roiled the department for months and that have targeted staff who worked on cases involving Trump and his supporters

Donald Trump, Trump
Justice Department has fired additional lawyers and support staff who worked on special counsel Jack Smith's prosecutions of President Donald Trump. (Photo: PTI)
AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2025 | 7:14 AM IST
The Justice Department has fired additional lawyers and support staff who worked on special counsel Jack Smith's prosecutions of President Donald Trump, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The overall number of terminations was not immediately clear but they cut across both the classified documents and election interference prosecutions brought by Smith, and included a handful of prosecutors who were detailed to the probe as well as Justice Department support staff and other non-lawyer personnel who aided them, said the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss personnel moves that have not been publicly announced. 

ALSO READ: US federal judge dismisses lawsuit seeking to stop DOJ grant cancellations

The firings are part of a broader wave of terminations that have roiled the department for months and that have targeted staff who worked on cases involving Trump and his supporters. In January, the Justice Department said that it had fired more than a dozen prosecutors who worked on prosecutions of Trump, and last month fired at least three prosecutors involved in US Capitol riot criminal cases, Smith's team in 2023 brought separate indictments accusing Trump of hoarding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida as well as conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the run-up to the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the US Capitol.

Neither case reached trial. The Supreme Court significantly narrowed the election interference case in a ruling that said former presidents were immune from prosecution for official acts, and a Trump-appointed judge dismissed the classified documents case by holding that Smith's appointment as special counsel was illegal.

Smith ultimately withdrew both cases in November 2024 after Trump's victory, citing a Justice Department legal opinion that protects sitting presidents from federal prosecution.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :US Department of JusticeTrump administrationTrump govt

First Published: Jul 13 2025 | 7:14 AM IST

