SpaceX commits $2 billion to xAI as Musk steps up AI ambitions: Report

SpaceX has committed $2 billion to xAI as part of a $5 billion equity round, deepening the ties between tech billionaire Elon Musk's ventures as his artificial intelligence startup races to compete with rival OpenAI, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

The investment follows xAI's merger with X and values the combined company at $113 billion, with the Grok chatbot now powering Starlink support and eyed for future integration into Tesla's Optimus robots, the report added.

ALSO READ: Musk's xAI seeeks up to $200 billion valuation in fresh funding talks SpaceX and xAI did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.