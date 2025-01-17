Who's attending Trump's inauguration on Jan 20? Global leaders, CEOs & more

Donald Trump will take the oath of office as the 47th President of the United States on January 20, following his sweeping electoral victory on November 5. With preparations in full swing, Washington, DC, is set to host an array of global leaders and dignitaries for what is anticipated to be a landmark inauguration ceremony.

The inauguration ceremony will begin promptly at noon (ET) at the US Capitol, with Trump taking the oath of office at 12.00 pm ET (10.30 PM IST). The ceremony will be a moment of global significance, with multiple foreign leaders and key US allies set to attend.

Global leaders flying to Washington

Trump has invited numerous global leaders to his inauguration, signalling his desire for open dialogue with both allies and rivals. Here's a look at some of the key figures likely to attend: As part of his diplomatic outreach,has invited numerous global leaders to his inauguration, signalling his desire for open dialogue with both allies and rivals. Here's a look at some of the key figures likely to attend:

Chinese President Xi Jinping

In a surprising move given ongoing tensions between the US and China, Donald Trump has personally invited Chinese President Xi Jinping. Trump’s transition spokesperson, Karoline Leavitt, described the invitation as part of Trump’s efforts “to create an open dialogue with leaders of countries that are not just our allies but our adversaries and our competitors.”

However, reports suggest Xi might send a senior representative, with Vice President Han Zheng or Foreign Minister Wang Yi possibly stepping in for the Chinese leader.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has confirmed receiving an invitation and expressed interest in attending. After meeting Trump at Mar-a-Lago earlier this month, where he praised her as a “fantastic woman”, Meloni said, “If I can, I will gladly participate.”

Hungarian PM Viktor Orban

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, one of Trump’s closest allies, has also been invited. Sources told CBS News that Orban is still considering his attendance. Trump and Orban share a strong political connection, with many of Trump’s supporters seeing Orban’s policies as a potential model for his second term.

Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has announced that he will attend Trump’s inauguration, calling it an “honour”. Bolsonaro, who is presently entangled in legal issues, has requested the Brazilian Supreme Court to release his passport to allow him to travel.

El Salvador’s Nayib Bukele

El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele, one of the first leaders to congratulate Trump on his victory, has confirmed his attendance. according to a CNN report.

Argentina’s Javier Milei

Argentine President Javier Milei, who took office in 2023, is also expected to attend. A close ally of Trump, Milei has a strong rapport with the incoming US administration.

Foreign Minister of Japan Takeshi Iwaya

Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya will be representing Japan at Trump’s inauguration. Japan, a key US ally, is eager to strengthen ties with the new administration, with Iwaya stating in an interview on NHK, Japan’s public broadcaster, “We aim to build a relationship of trust with the Trump administration.”

India’s representation

India will be represented at the inauguration by External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar. The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed in a statement that Jaishankar would attend the event and meet with members of the new administration and other world leaders.

Prominent figures from the business and political world

In addition to foreign leaders, several influential figures from the business and political world are also expected to attend. Among them are:

- Eric Zemmour, far-right politician from France

- Nigel Farage, UK politician and longtime Trump ally

- Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta

- Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI

- Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber, who is co-hosting an inauguration party in partnership with Elon Musk’s X and The Free Press

- TikTok’s CEO, who will be seated at the dais alongside other dignitaries

Trump’s team has made it clear that the inauguration is not just a US event but a global one. An advisor told CNN, “Trump is very eager to have world leaders at the inauguration. He wants a global stage.”

