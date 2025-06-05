Trump seeks investigation into Biden's use of autopen to sign pardons

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) signed a presidential memorandum seeking an investigation into former president Joe Biden's use of an autopen to sign pardons and other official documents.

According to the Associated Press, Trump called the practice one of the most dangerous scandals in American history. He alleged that the public was deliberately kept in the dark about who truly exercised executive power while Biden's autopen signature appeared on thousands of documents enacting sweeping policy changes.

Concerns over decision-making and transparency

The memorandum stated, “Although the authority to take these executive actions, along with many others, is constitutionally committed to the president, there are serious doubts as to the decision-making process and even the degree of Biden’s awareness of these actions being taken in his name.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi and White House Counsel David Warrington have been tasked with leading the investigation.

Trump also ordered a review of pardons and sentence commutations issued during Biden's presidency. The probe will also examine any attempts to “purposefully shield the public from information regarding Biden’s mental and physical health” and any alleged internal agreements among Biden's aides to publicly misrepresent the president’s capabilities.