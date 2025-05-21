Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 09:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Trump calls Biden's 'open border' policy treason, blames inner circle

Trump calls Biden's 'open border' policy treason, blames inner circle

On Truth Social, Trump claimed Biden's aides exploited his cognitive decline to push open border policies, calling it 'treason at the highest level'

Trump’s comments come days after it was reported that former President Biden had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer | (File Photo: PTI)

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 9:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump has accused the previous Joe Biden administration of committing “treason at the highest level” over its so-called open border policy, claiming it was pushed by Biden’s aides and not the former president himself.
 
In a post on Truth Social, Trump alleged that Biden’s cognitive state had been exploited to implement dangerous immigration policies that allowed criminals into the country unchecked.
 
“Joe Biden was not for open borders... It was the people who knew he was cognitively impaired, and that took over the Autopen. They stole the presidency... This is TREASON at the highest level!” Trump wrote.
 
 
He added that “drug dealers, gang members, and the mentally insane” had entered the country due to these policies, which, he claimed, Biden would never have supported in his earlier political years.
 
“Something very severe should happen to these treasonous thugs,” Trump added, invoking his signature slogan: “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Trump's comments on Biden's health

 
Trump’s comments come days after it was reported that former President Biden had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer. While no direct connection was made, Trump’s post referenced Biden’s cognitive ability and questioned who was “truly” making decisions in his administration. 
 

Not the first attack on Biden's immigration stance

 
Trump has repeatedly targeted Biden’s immigration record. In his first address to a joint session of Congress in March, he accused the former administration of “letting in illegal aliens” and claimed border security had dramatically improved since he took office again.
 
“Over the past four years, 21 million people poured into the United States, and many of them were murderers, human traffickers, gang members,” Trump claimed. 
 
He has frequently branded Biden as “the worst president in American history” and argued that Democrats intentionally used border policy to destabilise the country.
 
 

First Published: May 21 2025 | 9:22 AM IST

