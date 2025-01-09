Is Elon Musk seeking tactics to remove UK PM Keir Starmer ahead of UK polls

Tech mogul Elon Musk has privately discussed ways to remove UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer from office before the next general election, according to a report by The Financial Times. Musk, an ally of US President-elect Donald Trump, is said to be exploring methods to destabilise the UK Labour government, including boosting support for right-wing political movements.

This report comes amid a political storm Musk started in the UK, accusing the Starmer, Safeguarding Minister Jess Phillips, and the Labour government of failing to properly handle child grooming gang cases in the country. He also labelled Phillips a “rape genocide apologist” after she rejected calls for a Home Office-led inquiry into grooming scandals in Oldham.

Read more about grooming gangs controversy in the UK here. Starmer and Phillips have both refuted Musk’s accusations. Starmer condemned the spread of “lies and misinformation”, stating that such narratives were more about self-interest than victim support. Phillips also accused Musk of endangering her safety with his rhetoric.

The billionaire entrepreneur also started a poll, on his social media platform X, asking if America “liberate the people of Britain from their tyrannical government.” Around 58 per cent of nearly two million voters responded ‘yes’ in the poll.

Despite Reform UK leader Nigel Farage showing support for Musk’s attacks against the UK government, Musk has distanced himself from Farage, criticising his leadership and suggesting the party needs a new direction.

Musk looks to back alternative political parties

According to The Financial Times report, Musk voiced concerns about the direction of Western civilisation, and has reportedly sought information on how to back alternative political parties, such as the right-wing populist Reform UK party, to prompt a change in leadership.

Musk’s reported efforts include examining the potential for supporting Reform UK, a party that has seen a recent surge in public backing, with opinion polls indicating 22 per cent support. This contrasts with Labour’s 28 per cent and the Conservatives’ 24 per cent, according to Politico’s poll of polls.

Musk’s involvement in UK politics, particularly his criticism of Starmer and support for Reform UK, highlights his potential to spread his influence beyond business ventures. However, Musk’s ultimate impact, if any, on overall British politics remains to be seen.