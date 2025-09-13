Trump meets Qatari PM after Israeli strike in Doha raises regional concerns

President Donald Trump met with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Friday in New York, days after an Israeli strike targeting Hamas leaders in Doha strained relations between the US and its Gulf ally.

Hamad Al Muftah, deputy chief of mission at Qatar’s US embassy, posted on X that a “great dinner with POTUS” had concluded.

Earlier on Friday, Sheikh Mohammed, who also serves as Qatar’s foreign minister, met with US Vice-President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the Qatari foreign ministry said on X.

Israel strike heightens regional tensions

The Israeli attack on Tuesday, aimed at Hamas leaders in Doha, intensified tensions in West Asia and placed the US in a difficult position with Qatar, home to the largest American military base in the region and a sovereign wealth fund committed to investing billions in the US, Bloomberg reported.

ALSO READ: Israel slams Pakistan at UNSC, says 'bin Laden killed on your territory' The strike killed five top Hamas leaders, according to CNN. Following the attacks, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu clarified that the assault on "top terrorist chieftains of Hamas" was carried out solely by Israel. "Today's action against the top terrorist chieftains of Hamas was a wholly independent Israeli operation. Israel initiated it, Israel conducted it, and Israel takes full responsibility," Netanyahu said in a post on X. The Times of Israel reported that Hamas identified those killed as Himam al-Hayya, the son of senior Hamas leader in Gaza Khalil al-Hayya, and Jihad Labad Abu Bilal, who served as the office director for Khalil al-Hayya. In addition, three others — Abdullah Abu Khalil, Muaman Abu Omar, and Ahmad Abu Malek — were described as either advisers or bodyguards to top officials.

Hamas further claimed the strike took place while its delegation was engaged in discussions over a US-backed ceasefire proposal, accusing Israel of deliberately disrupting the talks. 'Spoke to Qatari leaders', says Trump Trump made a break with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying the strike did not “advance Israel or America’s goals” and worked to calm Qatari anger. He said that he had spoken to Qatari leaders to assure them such an incident would not happen again on their soil and added that he felt “very badly about the location of the attack". The incident has sparked wider concern across the Arab world. Other leaders condemned the attack, questioning the reliability of American security guarantees. Trump, who has been pushing for more Arab nations to normalise ties with Israel and seeking a ceasefire in Gaza, risks having these efforts undermined.