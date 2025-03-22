Donald Trump revokes security clearances for Biden, Harris, Blinken, others

By Janine Phakdeetham

US President Donald Trump revoked security clearances for former President Joe Biden and some key members of his administration, saying it is “no longer in the national interest” for them to continue to have access to classified information.

Those losing access include former Vice President Kamala Harris, former Secretary of State Antony Blinken and former National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, according to a memorandum from the White House. Hillary Clinton also had hers revoked.

Trump also directed “all executive department and agency heads to revoke unescorted access to secure United States Government facilities from these individuals.”

The rescinded access include the receipt of classified briefings such as the President’s Daily Brief, and access to classified information held by “any member of the Intelligence Community by virtue of the named individuals’ previous tenure in the Congress,” according to the memo.

Other names listed in the memo include: