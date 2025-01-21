Donald Trump's administration set to make 'massive' infrastructure push

US President Donald Trump will make a “massive” infrastructure announcement on Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, echoing an unrealized promise during Trump’s first term to bolster aging America’s roads, bridges and other networks.

“It’s going to be a massive announcement and it’s going to prove that the world knows that America is back,” Leavitt said in an interview.

He also planned a series of high-profile meetings and events to chart the strategy for his second term.

Early in Tuesday afternoon, Trump is meeting with his two most important congressional partners, House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune.

The trio will discuss the republican legislative agenda and approach to passing one, or two, reconciliation bills, officials familiar with the plan said. Then, the group will be joined by the larger Republican congressional leadership as the party weighs its approach for extending the president’s signature tax cuts and securing other legislative priorities.