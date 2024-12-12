Donald Trump to ring NYSE bell and receive Time 'Person of the Year' honour

US President-elect Donald Trump will mark two significant events on Thursday: ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and being named Time magazine’s 2024 Person of the Year, reported The Associated Press citing sources.

Ringing the NYSE opening bell

Trump will participate in the ceremonial ringing of the NYSE opening bell, a long-standing tradition that marks the start of the trading day. The bell-ringing ceremony dates back to the 1800s and has featured prominent figures from various sectors, including politics, business, and entertainment.

This will be the first time Trump takes part in the event, which has become an important moment to commemorate economic and political milestones. Previous participants have included US presidents, business leaders, and celebrities from various industries.

Trump named Time 2024 Person of the Year: Report

According to the Associated Press, Trump has been selected as Time magazine’s 2024 Person of the Year, though a formal announcement is yet to be made. It would be the second time that Trump would receive this recognition, having previously been named Person of the Year in 2016 after winning his first presidency.

Trump is among the finalists for this year’s recognition, along with outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Kate, Princess of Wales.

Trump’s ties to New York

Donald Trump is a New York native and his business career has been closely associated with the city. Throughout his career, he has been involved in various real estate ventures in New York, most notably Trump Tower in Manhattan. Trump has used his connection to the city and its financial world as a key part of his public image. Following his first presidency in 2016, he relocated to Florida but has remained a prominent figure in both New York and national politics.

Stock market and Trump’s economic policies

As president, Trump often referenced the performance of the stock market as a sign of the success of his economic policies. He implemented tax cuts, deregulation, and trade policies, including tariffs, aimed at boosting US industries.

During his presidency, the stock market saw significant growth, which Trump highlighted as a reflection of his administration’s economic management. Investors are now closely monitoring the market for potential impacts from Trump’s return to office and his economic policy proposals, including further tax cuts, deregulation, and tariffs.