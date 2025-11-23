Home / World News / Dubai approves 2026-28 budget, with $82.41 billion in expenditures

Dubai approves 2026-28 budget, with $82.41 billion in expenditures

The state news agency described the budget cycle for Dubai, one of the seven emirates of the United Arab Emirates and a regional trade and tourism hub, as the largest in the Gulf country's history

Dubai
Dubai | Bloomberg
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2025 | 7:00 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Dubai approved a 2026-2028 budget with 302.7 billion dirhams ($82.41 billion) in expenditures and 329.2 billion dirhams ($89.63 billion) in revenues, the state news agency said on Sunday. 
The state news agency described the budget cycle for Dubai, one of the seven emirates of the United Arab Emirates and a regional trade and tourism hub, as the largest in the Gulf country's history. 
Expenditure for the fiscal year 2026 is projected at 99.5 billion dirhams while revenues are expected to reach 107.7 billion dirhams, the state news agency said. 
Of the total projected expenditure for the 2026 fiscal year, 48% will make up infrastructure investments such as roads, bridges and public transport.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Why Republicans oppose Trump's plan to send $2,000 tariff-funded cheques

'79% travellers exposed to data theft through unsafe charging ports'

US, Ukraine, European officials hold talks on Trump's plan to end war

Bolsonaro's conviction brings justice to those who lost loved ones to Covid

US signals efforts to protect Nigeria's Christians after Trump's threat

Topics :Dubai propertiesDubaiGulf countries

First Published: Nov 23 2025 | 7:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story