Dubai approves 2026-28 budget, with $82.41 billion in expenditures

Dubai approved a 2026-2028 budget with 302.7 billion dirhams ($82.41 billion) in expenditures and 329.2 billion dirhams ($89.63 billion) in revenues, the state news agency said on Sunday.

The state news agency described the budget cycle for Dubai, one of the seven emirates of the United Arab Emirates and a regional trade and tourism hub, as the largest in the Gulf country's history.

Expenditure for the fiscal year 2026 is projected at 99.5 billion dirhams while revenues are expected to reach 107.7 billion dirhams, the state news agency said.

Of the total projected expenditure for the 2026 fiscal year, 48% will make up infrastructure investments such as roads, bridges and public transport.