Earthquake of 4 magnitude jolts parts of Northern Nepal; no damage reported

The quake, whose epicentre was reported at Juredunga in Rasuwa district, 130 km from Kathmandu, was reported at 9.44 am on Sunday

Press Trust of India Kathmandu
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2024 | 10:37 PM IST
An earthquake measuring 4 magnitude jolted parts of Northern Nepal on Sunday, officials said.

However, no damage or casualties reported.

The quake, whose epicentre was reported at Juredunga in Rasuwa district, 130 km from Kathmandu, was reported at 9.44 am on Sunday.

"The tremor was also felt in Kathmandu. However, there was no report of any damage so far," said the statement from the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre.

Last week as well an earthquake measuring 4.3 magnitude hit Western Nepal.

First Published: Mar 17 2024 | 10:37 PM IST

