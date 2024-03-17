Home / World News / Traffic accident in southern Afghanistan leaves 21 dead and 38 injured

Traffic accident in southern Afghanistan leaves 21 dead and 38 injured

Eleven of the 38 injured people were transferred to hospitals with serious injuries, said Hzatullah Haqqani, a spokesman for the Helmand police chief

Representative Image
AP Islamabad
Last Updated : Mar 17 2024 | 2:00 PM IST
A traffic accident in southern Afghanistan left at least 21 people dead and 38 others injured, according to a provincial traffic department.

The accident occurred on Sunday morning in Gerashk district of Helmand province on the main highway between southern Kandahar and western Herat provinces, a statement from the department in Helmand said.

A motorbike crashed into a passenger bus, which then hit a fuel tanker on the opposite side of the road, said Qadratullah, a traffic official in Helmand. An investigation into the accident was underway, he added.

Eleven of the 38 injured people were transferred to hospitals with serious injuries, said Hzatullah Haqqani, a spokesman for the Helmand police chief.

Traffic accidents are common in Afghanistan, mainly due to poor road conditions and driver carelessness.

Afghanistan

First Published: Mar 17 2024 | 1:45 PM IST

