Home / World News / Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 jolts Tajikistan; no loss of lives, property

Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 jolts Tajikistan; no loss of lives, property

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter Scale has jolted Tajikistan on Saturday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

Earthquake. Representative image by Shutterstock
ANI Asia

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2024 | 10:18 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter Scale has jolted Tajikistan on Saturday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 6:42 am (IST). The NCS said its depth was registered at 80 kilometers.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In a post shared on X, NCS stated, "Earthquake of Magnitude:5.1, Occurred on 06-01-2024, 06:42:47 IST, Lat: 37.24 & Long: 71.74, Depth: 80 Km, Region: Tajikistan."

So far, no casualty or loss of property has been reported. Further details are awaited.

Also Read

Nepal earthquake: India releases helpline number for urgent assistance

Tremors felt in Bengal as 5.6 magnitude earthquake hits Bangladesh

Magnitude 4.4 earthquake rattles Islamabad; no loss of life, property

China earthquake: Xi Jinping urges all-out rescue; What we know so far

157 killed as strong earthquake jolts Nepal's mountainous western region

Toll reaches 100 as survivors found in homes smashed by Japan earthquakes

Anti-Terrorism Court summons Imran Khan in case related to May 9 protests

Covid-19 peaks in Singapore but doctors watching out for possible surges

Group representing Meta, X sues Ohio over law that curbs social media usage

Trump attacks Biden over 'threat to democracy' remark in his campaign

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :TajikistanEarthquakeEarthquake predictionearthquakes

First Published: Jan 06 2024 | 10:18 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story