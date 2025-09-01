Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 jolts southeastern Afghanistan near Pak border

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake shook southeastern Afghanistan near the Pakistan border late Sunday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The quake's epicenter was 36 kilometers (22 miles) north or Basawul, Afghanistan, and it had a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), the USGS said. It struck at 11:47 pm local time Sunday, with no damage immediately reported.
A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck Afghanistan on October 7, 2023, along with strong aftershocks. The Taliban government estimated that at least 4,000 perished.
The UN gave a far lower figure of about 1,500. It was the deadliest natural disaster to strike Afghanistan in recent memory.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
