US continues trade talks despite court ruling on Trump tariffs: USTR

The Trump administration is continuing its talks with trading partners despite a US appeals court ruling that most of President Donald Trump's tariffs are illegal, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said on Sunday.

"Our trading partners, they continue to work very closely with us on negotiations," he said in an interview on Fox News' "Fox & Friends" program. "People are moving forward with their deals, regardless of what this court may say in the interim." Greer did not say which countries the United States was still in talks with, but said he had spoken with one trade minister on Saturday morning.