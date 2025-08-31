Home / World News / US continues trade talks despite court ruling on Trump tariffs: USTR

US continues trade talks despite court ruling on Trump tariffs: USTR

Trump blasted the decision and said he would take the case to the US Supreme Court. The appeals court said his tariffs can remain in effect through October 14 to allow for appeals

US President Donald Trump
The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington's 7-4 decision on Friday addressed Trump's so-called reciprocal tariffs set in April as well as tariffs imposed against China, Canada and Mexico in February, but does not impact those issued under other legal authority. | Image: Bloomberg
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2025 | 7:22 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Trump administration is continuing its talks with trading partners despite a US appeals court ruling that most of President Donald Trump's tariffs are illegal, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said on Sunday. 
"Our trading partners, they continue to work very closely with us on negotiations," he said in an interview on Fox News' "Fox & Friends" program. "People are moving forward with their deals, regardless of what this court may say in the interim." Greer did not say which countries the United States was still in talks with, but said he had spoken with one trade minister on Saturday morning. 
The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington's 7-4 decision on Friday addressed Trump's so-called reciprocal tariffs set in April as well as tariffs imposed against China, Canada and Mexico in February, but does not impact those issued under other legal authority. 
Trump blasted the decision and said he would take the case to the US Supreme Court. The appeals court said his tariffs can remain in effect through October 14 to allow for appeals. 
The Republican president has made tariffs a pillar of US foreign policy in his second term since taking office in January, using them to exert political pressure and renegotiate trade deals even as the tariffs have increased volatility in financial markets.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India committed to improving ties with China: PM Modi to Xi Jinping

Israel kills Hamas spokesperson as hospitals report dozens killed in Gaza

Australian govt condemns campaigns against rising Indian migration

Xi meets Maldives Prez Muizzu, urges stronger ties via FTA implementation

How Sweden's 'secondhand only' shopping mall is changing retail trends

Topics :Donald TrumpUSUS Supreme Courttariffs

First Published: Aug 31 2025 | 7:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story