Earthquake of magnitude 7.3 jolts Pacific island nation of Vanuatu

A strong earthquake of magnitude 7.3 jolted Vanuatu Islands in the early hours of Tuesday, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) reported.

The earthquake occurred at 7:17 AM Indian Standard Time (IST), the NCS noted.

The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometres at Latitude 17.68 S and Longitude 168.03 E.

The details were shared on X by the National Centre of Seismology.

"EQ of M: 7.3, On: 17/12/2024 07:17:21 IST, Lat: 17.68 S, Long: 168.03 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Vanuatu Islands."

International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), which is a specialized agency of the United Nations notes that Vanuatu Islands, located in the Pacific Ring of Fire, are prone to earthquakes.

The majority of Vanuatu's islands are of volcanic origin and are relatively higher than most other Pacific Island countries. Like other small island developing states, Vanuatu has an acute vulnerability to climate change, natural disasters and global shocks, and limited capacity to cope or recover, the IFAD noted.

Vanuatu's vulnerability has consistently ranked it as the most at risk country globally under the UN's World Risk Index since the index was launched in 2011.