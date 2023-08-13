Eiffel Tower briefly evacuated on Saturday after security threat: Report

By Jenny CheThe Eiffel Tower was briefly evacuated early Saturday afternoon after a security alert was raised, Agence France-Presse reported.\u0026nbsp;\u0026nbsp;The Paris monument reopened at around 3:30 p.m. local time, two hours after the incident. Bomb disposal teams had been dispatched to secure the area.\u0026nbsp;These types of situations are rare, a spokeswoman for Sete, the company that manages the iconic tourist attraction, told AFP. The news was first reported by BFM TV.Sete and the Paris police didn\u0026rsquo;t immediately respond to requests for comment from Bloomberg News.