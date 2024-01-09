Home / World News / Elliott Investment amasses about $1 billion stake in Tinder owner: Report

Elliott Investment amasses about $1 billion stake in Tinder owner: Report

Shares of Dallas-based Match Group have fallen 10.5% in the past year, leaving it with a market value of about $10.3 billion

Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2024 | 11:52 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

By Michael Hytha

Elliott Investment Management has built a stake of about $1 billion in Match Group Inc., the owner of Tinder, Hinge and other dating platforms, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The activist investor plans to push the online dating company to take steps to boost its stock price, the newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Elliott’s specific demands, and whether it plans to pursue nominating director candidates, couldn’t be learned, the report said.

“Our team regularly engages with investors and will continue to work to create great experiences for our users and value for our shareholders,” a spokesperson for Match Group said, declining to comment specifically on Elliott.

Shares of Dallas-based Match Group have fallen 10.5% in the past year, leaving it with a market value of about $10.3 billion.

Match rival Bumble Inc. has fared even worse, with its stock dropping 28% in the past year. Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd said in November she was stepping down as chief executive officer.

Also Read

Tinder partners with Centre for Social Research to add safety guide

For those dating in India this election season, politics is personal

Australia tells dating apps to improve safety standards to protect users

Microsoft launches GPT4 and DALL-E powered Copilot app for Android: Details

After Android, Microsoft rolls Copilot app for Apple devices: Details here

Google faces $1.67 bn damages demand at AI-related patent trial in Boston

'Mumbai terror attack mastermind Saeed in Pak jail serving 78-yr sentence'

Amazon attacks EU privacy regulators, claims their aim was punishment

Juniper share surge on reports of HPE closing $13 bn deal: Report

Juniper share surge on reports of HPE closing $13 bn deal: Report

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :TinderDating appInvestment

First Published: Jan 09 2024 | 11:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story