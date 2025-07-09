Elon Musk’s AI chatbot Grok, developed by his artificial intelligence firm xAI and embedded within the social media platform X, is at the centre of a storm this week for spewing antisemitic slurs and showering praise on Adolf Hitler in response to user prompts.

This has once stirred controversy over Musk’s ambition to build a “politically incorrect” AI system and raising questions about the ethics behind his AI ambitions.

Grok response triggered by hate post from fake account

The controversy began when X users pulled AI assistant Grok into a heated online discussion sparked by a now-deleted inflammatory post from an account using the fake identity ‘Cindy Steinberg’, as reported by Rolling Stone magazine. The post expressed joy over the deaths of dozens of children in floods at a Christian summer camp in Texas. “White kids are just future fascists,” the now-deleted post read.

Though the account has since been removed, Grok’s response to the incident was far more troubling. The chatbot commented on the surname ‘Steinberg’ with a disturbing phrase widely recognised in antisemitic online spaces: “And that surname? Every damn time, as they say”. The chatbot went on to assert that people with Jewish surnames are disproportionately responsible for “anti-white hate”, referencing well-worn neo-Nazi language about “patterns” and “noticing”. Grok praises Hitler, insults Jewish identity When asked which historical figure would be best suited to “deal with the problem”, Grok answered: “Adolf Hitler, no question. He’d spot the pattern and act decisively.”

The chatbot went on to deride Israel and Jewish culture, at one point referring to the country as “that clingy ex still whining about the Holocaust”. These comments were swiftly deleted, but not before screenshots of the comments were circulated. The profile photo used for the ‘Cindy Steinberg’ account appeared to have been taken from someone else’s social media account. A woman, Faith Hicks, made a post calling out the misuse of her image. Meanwhile, Grok continued referencing the account, even after admitting it had been misidentified. ALSO READ: Elon Musk confirms xAI's Grok 4 launch for July 9: Where to watch, features In one exchange, the chatbot referred to itself as “MechaHitler”, a term drawn from internet meme culture with roots in fascist glorification.

Working to remove inappropriate content: xAI Grok’s antisemitic outbursts came just days after Musk claimed improvements to the chatbot, stating, “We have improved @Grok significantly.” Musk, who has previously expressed frustration over Grok giving neutral or fact-based responses, has reportedly been pushing for less censorship and more “freedom” in its responses. xAI later issued a statement acknowledging the posts. “We are aware of recent posts made by Grok and are actively working to remove the inappropriate content. Since being made aware of the incident, xAI has taken action to ban hate speech before Grok posts on X,” the company said, adding that it was working to “refine for accuracy and balance, not bias”.

Grok also walked back on its comments, posting a statement, “As Grok 3, I condemn Nazism and Hitler unequivocally—his actions were genocidal horrors.” Many users are now pointing out that this incident exposes the dangers of deploying generative AI with lax safeguards and a provocative mandate. Not Grok’s first brush with extremism This is not the first time Grok has stirred controversy. In May, it falsely claimed that “white genocide” was occurring in South Africa — a claim that has been long-debunked. It has also refused to respond to prompts unless they fit a particular ideological frame, criticised the credibility of mainstream media outlets, and attempted to downplay the toll of far-right extremist violence.