Elon Musk confirms xAI's Grok 4 launch for July 9: Where to watch, features

Elon Musk has confirmed that Grok 4, the latest AI language model from his artificial intelligence venture xAI, will launch on July 9. The announcement was made via a post on X (formerly Twitter), where Musk wrote: “Grok 4 release livestream on Wednesday at 8pm PT @xAI.”
The confirmation follows earlier comments from Elon Musk, who had hinted in June that Grok 4 would arrive “just after 4 July.” Notably, this launch comes after xAI skipped the public release of Grok 3.5, pushing ahead with what is expected to be a significantly more capable version.
Grok 4 Launch: Date and time
- Date: July 9, 2025
- Time: 8:00 PM PT (8:30 AM IST on July 10)
- Livestream: Available on the official xAI handle on X (formerly Twitter)
Grok 4 release livestream on Wednesday at 8pm PT @xAI— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 7, 2025
Also Read
xAI’s Grok 4: What to expect
According to a report by TestingCatalog, Grok 4 will likely arrive in two variants, each targeting a different segment of users, generalists and developers.
Grok 4 (Generalist model)
This version is designed to be a versatile AI assistant, positioned to compete directly with leading models in the general-purpose AI space. It is expected to feature:
- Calling functions
- Structured output generation
- Advanced reasoning and logic capabilities
- Strong performance across NLP, mathematics, and code comprehension
- Grok 4 aims to handle a wide variety of tasks, including writing, research, translation, and more.
Grok 4 Code (Developer-focused model)
This variant is tailored for software developers and will be integrated into tools like Cursor, a code editor. Grok 4 Code is expected to offer:
- Code generation and completion
- Bug detection and debugging assistance
- Contextual software development support
- It is positioned as a coding companion, designed to support professional and hobbyist developers in streamlining workflows and writing more efficient code.
With Grok 4, xAI is seeking to challenge established players in both consumer-facing and enterprise-level AI segments. The launch marks another key step in Musk’s effort to develop AI tools that align with his long-standing focus on reasoning transparency and open scientific inquiry.