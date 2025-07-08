Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 11:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Elon Musk confirms xAI's Grok 4 launch for July 9: Where to watch, features

Elon Musk confirms xAI's Grok 4 launch for July 9: Where to watch, features

Elon Musk announces that its AI entity xAI will launch the Grok 4 on July 9 at 8PM PT via livestream. The new xAI model will bring enhanced reasoning, coding features, and dual-model capabilities

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 11:23 AM IST

Elon Musk has confirmed that Grok 4, the latest AI language model from his artificial intelligence venture xAI, will launch on July 9. The announcement was made via a post on X (formerly Twitter), where Musk wrote: “Grok 4 release livestream on Wednesday at 8pm PT @xAI.”
 
The confirmation follows earlier comments from  Elon Musk, who had hinted in June that Grok 4 would arrive “just after 4 July.” Notably, this launch comes after xAI skipped the public release of Grok 3.5, pushing ahead with what is expected to be a significantly more capable version.

Grok 4 Launch: Date and time

  • Date: July 9, 2025
  • Time: 8:00 PM PT (8:30 AM IST on July 10)
  • Livestream: Available on the official xAI handle on X (formerly Twitter)
 
 

xAI’s Grok 4: What to expect

According to a report by TestingCatalog, Grok 4 will likely arrive in two variants, each targeting a different segment of users, generalists and developers.

Grok 4 (Generalist model)

This version is designed to be a versatile AI assistant, positioned to compete directly with leading models in the general-purpose AI space. It is expected to feature:
  • Calling functions
  • Structured output generation
  • Advanced reasoning and logic capabilities
  • Strong performance across NLP, mathematics, and code comprehension
  • Grok 4 aims to handle a wide variety of tasks, including writing, research, translation, and more.

Grok 4 Code (Developer-focused model)

This variant is tailored for software developers and will be integrated into tools like Cursor, a code editor. Grok 4 Code is expected to offer:
  • Code generation and completion
  • Bug detection and debugging assistance
  • Contextual software development support
  • It is positioned as a coding companion, designed to support professional and hobbyist developers in streamlining workflows and writing more efficient code.
With Grok 4, xAI is seeking to challenge established players in both consumer-facing and enterprise-level AI segments. The launch marks another key step in Musk’s effort to develop AI tools that align with his long-standing focus on reasoning transparency and open scientific inquiry.

Topics : Elon Musk Artificial intelligence AI Models Twitter

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 11:23 AM IST

