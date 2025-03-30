When is Elon Musk planning to quit DOGE? Here's what Tesla chief said

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has announced plans to step down from his role in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). In a Fox News interview, Musk said he may leave the agency by late May.

"I think we will have accomplished most of the work required to reduce the deficit by $1 trillion within that time frame," he told Fox News.

Musk's announcement comes at a time when Tesla is facing nationwide protests and declining stock prices. Demonstrators have targetted Tesla showrooms, expressing discontent with his role in the Donald Trump administration and shuttered entire agencies as he attempts to slash government spending.

What did Elon Musk do at Tesla

Established by US President Donald Trump through an executive order on January 20, 2025, DOGE was tasked with modernising federal technology and enhancing governmental efficiency. Musk was appointed to lead this initiative, bringing his Silicon Valley approach of rapid innovation to the federal government.

While Musk played a pivotal role in directing DOGE's initiatives, he was not officially titled as its chief. Instead, he served as a special advisor to Trump, focusing on streamlining government operations and reducing expenditures.

“I don’t know, you know I was thinking about it the other day. I think he will know when it’s time. He doesn’t want to stay around," Trump said earlier this month, adding that Musk wanted to "get the job done and get back to his businesses."

Protests against Tesla

Since his appointment, Musk has implemented significant measures to reduce federal spending , leading to widespread layoffs and restructuring across various federal agencies. These actions have sparked internal conflicts within the administration and public protests nationwide.

The 'Tesla Takedown' movement has emerged as a prominent form of dissent, with protesters targeting Tesla dealerships and urging consumers to boycott the company's products. Demonstrations have taken place in numerous cities, including Ann Arbor and Troy, Michigan, where participants voiced concerns over Musk's influence in government and its potential impact on society.

Similar protests have been reported in countries such as Australia, the United Kingdom, and various European nations. Demonstrators have gathered outside Tesla showrooms, expressing solidarity with US protesters and condemning Musk's political activities.