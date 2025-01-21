From pardons to Musk's gesture: Key highlights of Trump's inauguration

Donald Trump took the oath of office on Monday, officially becoming the 47th President of the United States. Due to freezing weather, the inauguration ceremony was moved indoors to the Capitol Rotunda.

Trump is now the second leader in US history to serve non-consecutive presidential terms, following Grover Cleveland, who held office as the 22nd and 24th President in the late 19th century.

In 2021, Trump notably did not attend the inauguration of his successor, President Joe Biden, claiming the 2020 election was “stolen.” This marked the first time in 150 years that a former US President had boycotted the transfer of power.

Presidential inaugurations in the US follow long-standing traditions, evolving over time. Since the 1933 constitutional amendment, the ceremony has been held every four years on January 20, or January 21 if the 20th falls on a Sunday.

Trump inauguration: What is Inauguration Day?

Inauguration Day in the United States marks the official start of a president-elect’s term as they take the oath of office. The oath states: “I do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

Traditionally, the president-elect places their hand on a Bible, though some have chosen other texts of personal or symbolic significance. During the ceremony, Vice President JD Vance also took the oath of office alongside Trump.

Donald Trump inauguration: Top takeaways

1. Inaugural address and executive orders

After being sworn in, President Donald Trump outlined his vision for the next four years during his inaugural address. He signed approximately 80 executive orders aimed at reversing major policies of the Biden administration. “We will sign executive orders first to revoke nearly 80 destructive and radical executive actions of the previous administration,” he stated before immediately proceeding to sign them.

2. Pre-inaugural festivities

Celebrations began on Sunday, with the President-elect’s family and allies participating in various events in Washington DC. Trump concluded the pre-inaugural activities with a lively campaign-style rally, where he promised swift actions to halt “American decline.”

3. Historic Vice Presidential moment

Usha Vance made history as the first Indian-American and Hindu to serve as Second Lady of the United States, following her husband JD Vance’s swearing-in as the 50th Vice President on January 20.

4. Executive actions on Day One

Within hours of his inauguration, President Trump signed executive orders undoing 78 policies implemented by the Biden administration. These actions included reinstating the “Remain in Mexico” immigration policy, classifying cartels and gangs as Foreign Terrorist Organisations, withdrawing the US from the Paris climate agreement, and pausing the TikTok ban for 75 days.

5. Pardons for Capitol attack supporters

President Trump announced a mass pardon for approximately 1,500 individuals charged in connection with the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack. This sweeping clemency was part of his effort to terminate the largest investigation and prosecution in Justice Department history.

6. Elon Musk sparks controversy

Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk faced backlash after gestures made during a speech celebrating Trump’s inauguration were interpreted by some as resembling a Nazi salute. Musk, addressing Trump supporters, described the November 4 election outcome as “no ordinary victory.”

7. Marco Rubio confirmed as Secretary of State

Florida Senator Marco Rubio was unanimously confirmed as Secretary of State, becoming the first Cabinet member of President Trump’s second term. Rubio had previously introduced a bill advocating for treating India on par with key US allies, such as Japan and NATO nations, regarding technology transfers and territorial security support.

8. Renaming Denali

Reviving an earlier proposal, President Trump announced plans to rename Denali, North America’s tallest peak in Alaska, back to Mount McKinley. Trump justified the move by highlighting President McKinley’s contributions to the country’s wealth through tariffs and economic policies.