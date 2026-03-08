Elon Musk's X probes offensive posts by xAI's Grok chatbot: Report

Social media platform X is investigating "racist and offensive" posts by xAI chatbot Grok, Sky News reported on Sunday.

X and xAI did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Reuters could not immediately verify the video attached to the Sky News post on X.

X and its safety teams are urgently investigating the chatbot's role in generating "hate-filled, racist posts" online in response to user prompts, Sky News reporter Rob Harris said in a video posted to the digital news website's X account.

Governments and regulators have been cracking down on sexually explicit content generated by Elon Musk's xAI chatbot Grok on X, with investigations, bans and demands for safeguards, in a growing global push to curb illegal material.