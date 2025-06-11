Elon Musk sets June 22 as launch date for Tesla's Robotaxi service

By Kara Carlson

Elon Musk said Tesla Inc. has set June 22 as a tentative launch date for the start of its robotaxi network.

Musk said in a post on his social media site X that the date could shift because Tesla is being “super paranoid about safety.”

In the post, Musk added that Tesla also aims to autonomously deliver a vehicle from the factory to a customer’s house later on June 28, the chief executive’s birthday.

Tesla executives including Musk promoted a video on Tuesday of one of its vehicles driving in Austin with nobody behind the wheel, hinting that it's close to launching its robotaxi service in the Texas capital.

A black Model Y emblazoned with "robotaxi" on its front door turned off South Congress Avenue in a touristy area of the city in the video, which was posted to X. Musk shared the video on his X account, as did Ashok Elluswamy, who leads Tesla's Autopilot teams and recently took over responsibility for the company's Optimus humanoid robot program. Previously Bloomberg had reported that Tesla was aiming to begin operating its robotaxi network on June 12. The company has been testing self-driving Model Y SUVs that will be used in the operation's initial phase. Model Ys with manufacturer plates and a person behind the wheel have been spotted driving around parts of Austin, including South Congress.