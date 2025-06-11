US intel chief Tulsi Gabbard warns global nuclear war closer than ever

By Nick Wadhams

Tulsi Gabbard, the US director of national intelligence, released a video Tuesday warning that the world is closer to nuclear war than ever and accusing unnamed political elites of trying to foment conflict between world powers.

Gabbard didn’t cite any countries by name but her remarks echoed longtime claims by Russian officials and, more recently, by far-right commentators in the US who have warned that the Ukrainian drone attack on Russia’s strategic bomber fleet earlier this month made nuclear war more likely.

“As we stand here today, closer to the brink of nuclear annihilation than ever before, political elite and warmongers are carelessly fomenting fear and tensions between nuclear powers,” Gabbard said in the video posted to X.

“Perhaps it’s because they are confident that they will have access to nuclear shelters for themselves and for their families that regular people won’t have access to,” she said. “It’s up to us, the people, to speak up and demand an end to this madness.”

The video was prompted by the director’s visit to Hiroshima, Japan, where she said she saw the aftereffects of the US decision to drop an atomic bomb on the city in 1945. Foreboding music played in the background as archival footage showed the victims of the attack.