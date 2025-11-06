Home / World News / Elon Musk the trillionaire? Debate over his Tesla pay package rages

Elon Musk the trillionaire? Debate over his Tesla pay package rages

Several pension funds have come out against the package, arguing that the board of directors is too beholden to Musk

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO
To get his Tesla shares, Musk has to secure approval from a majority of the company's voting shareholders | Image: Bloomberg
AP New York
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 7:44 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Elon Musk turned off many potential buyers of his Tesla cars and sent sales plunging with his foray into politics. But the stock has soared anyway and now he wants the company to pay him more -- a lot more.

Shareholders gathering on Thursday for Tesla's annual meeting in Austin, Texas, will decide in a proxy vote whether to grant Musk, the company's CEO and already the richest person in the world, enough stock to potentially make him history's first trillionaire.

It's a vote that has sparked heated debate on both sides of the issue, even drawing the pope's comments on it as an example of income inequality.

Several pension funds have come out against the package, arguing that the board of directors is too beholden to Musk, his behaviour too reckless lately and the riches offered too much.

Supporters say Musk is a genius who is the only person capable of ushering in a Tesla-dominated future in which hundreds of thousands of self-driving Tesla cars -- many without steering wheels -- will ferry people and humanoid Tesla robots will march around factories and homes, picking up boxes and watering plants. The pay is necessary to incentivise him, they say, and keep him focused.

Musk has threatened to walk away from the company if he doesn't get what he wants and has blasted some of the package's critics as corporate terrorists".

What is up for a vote  To get his Tesla shares, Musk has to secure approval from a majority of the company's voting shareholders. Improving the odds, Musk gets to vote his own shares, worth 15 per cent of the company.

Shareholders first heard about the pay package in September when the board of directors proposed it in a detailed filing to federal securities regulators. The document, running 200 pages, also contains other proposals up for a vote at the meeting, including whether to allow Tesla to invest in another Musk company, xAI, and who should serve on the board in the future.

How Musk can get $1 trillion  Musk won't necessarily get all of that money, or even a cent of it, if the package is approved. He first has to meet several operational and financial targets.

To get the full pay, for instance, he has to deliver to the car market 20 million Teslas over 10 years, more than double the number he has churned out over the past dozen years. He also has to massively increase the market value of the company and its operating profits and deliver one million robots, from zero today.

If he falls short of the biggest goals, though, the package could still hand him plenty of money.

Musk will get USD 50 billion in additional Tesla shares, for example, if he increases the company's market value by 80 per cent, something he did just this past year, as well as doubling vehicle sales and tripling operating earnings -- or hitting any other two of a dozen operational targets.

Musk vs Rockefeller  Musk is already the richest man in the world with a net worth of USD 493 billion, according to Forbes magazine, and well ahead of some of the wealthiest of years past.

The steel giant, Andrew Carnegie, was once worth an inflation-adjusted USD 300 billion, according to the Carnegie Corp., well below Musk's wealth.

Musk is still trailing John D. Rockefeller, but he's closing in fast. The railroad titan hit peak inflation-adjusted wealth of USD 630 billion in 1913, according to Guinness World Records.

For his part, Musk says it's not really about the money but about getting a higher Tesla stake -- it will double to nearly 30 per cent -- so he can control the company. He says that's a pressing concern given Tesla's future robot army", a reference to the company's Optimus humanoid workers that he doesn't trust anyone else to control.

Split among shareholders  Many investors have come out in support of the package, including Baron Capital Management, whose founder called Musk indispensable to the company.

Without his relentless drive and uncompromising standards, there would be no Tesla," wrote founder Ron Baron.

Critics include the biggest in the US public pension fund, Calpers, and Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest. They argue the pay is excessive, with the Norway fund expressing concern that the board that designed it, which includes Musk's brother, is not independent enough. That echoes a decision from a Delaware court nearly two years ago that blasted the process for approving a previous Musk pay package as deeply flawed given his extensive ties to directors.

Even the Vatican has weighed in, decrying the wealth gap in the world and blasting the trillion dollar offer in particular.

If that is the only thing that has value anymore, then we're in big trouble, said Pope Leo XIV.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Trump repeats claim India, Pakistan 'made peace' after trade threat

Will not attend G20 summit in South Africa later this month, says Trump

First civil trial over 737 Max Ethiopia crash begins as Boeing faces payout

Mamdani announces veteran transition team for ambitious NYC agenda

FAA reducing air traffic by 10% across 40 markets amid US shutdown

Topics :Elon MuskTeslaTesla Inc

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story