Elon Musk to occupy space for DOGE's office inside the White House complex

Elon Musk is planning to set up an office in the White House complex as he launches a new project aimed at cutting government spending under the newly introduced Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), according to a report by The New York Times.

According to the report, the office will be located in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, which is next to the White House. This move will allow Musk, who owns companies with large contracts with the US government, to stay close to President-elect Donald Trump once he takes office.

In recently held general elections of the US, the Twitter boss had supported Trump with donations amounting to hundreds of millions of dollars to help him secure a historic majority. With this win, Trump will take charge of the White House for the second time and as the 47th president of the United States.

After building close relations with Trump during the elections, Musk has been frequently seen with Trump since then, attending meetings and advising on key decisions.

The new project, named the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), is being led by Musk and his partner, Vivek Ramaswamy, a US billionaire who contested for the US presidential race and later supported Trump. It is still unclear if Ramaswamy will also have office space in the White House complex.

According to The New York Times report, currently, DOGE staff members are working from Washington, DC offices of Musk’s company, SpaceX. The details about the project and its funding are still secret, and it is not clear what role Musk will play in the White House or if he will receive any special access.

Furthermore, Musk may become a ‘special government employee’, which would give him more flexibility in terms of financial disclosures. However, the size of his team and his exact role are yet to be disclosed.